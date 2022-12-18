Neogen (NEOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $132.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.75 million. On average, analysts expect Neogen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $14.88 on Friday. Neogen has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 7,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,651.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,598.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $502,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 534.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 372,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 129.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after acquiring an additional 269,312 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 247.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 146,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 104,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,594,000 after acquiring an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.