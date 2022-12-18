Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Monday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.34. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLIN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

