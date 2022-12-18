HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, December 19th.

HEICO Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $151.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO has a one year low of $126.95 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Get HEICO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on HEI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HEICO

In other news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total value of $869,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 435 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $48,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.98, for a total transaction of $869,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,630.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in HEICO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.