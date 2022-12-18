Steelcase (SCS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 19th. Steelcase has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.17-$0.21 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.17-0.21 EPS.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.70 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Steelcase Price Performance

NYSE:SCS opened at $6.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.37 million, a PE ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.36. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55.

Steelcase Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.72%.

In other Steelcase news, CEO Sara E. Armbruster purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $39,170.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,830.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Steelcase by 463.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Steelcase by 70.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

