Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 929 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 66.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 198.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 191.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $36.15 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.10%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America cut their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

