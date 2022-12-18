Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stake Cut by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.53 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 59.90% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.76.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

