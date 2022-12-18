Martin Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,547 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.6% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 69.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $249,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

