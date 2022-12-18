RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,763,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $150.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

