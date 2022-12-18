RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $8,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 274,480.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,133.8% in the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 215,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,642,000 after buying an additional 198,467 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,244,000 after buying an additional 142,318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,183,000 after buying an additional 138,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,842,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $107.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $141.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.73 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.371 dividend. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

