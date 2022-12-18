Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,411,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $174.37 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $227.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.