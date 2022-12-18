Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $27,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.88.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

