Acropolis Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,839,000 after buying an additional 106,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after buying an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after acquiring an additional 126,520 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $56.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.12 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

