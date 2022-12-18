Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,925 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $50.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.62.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.