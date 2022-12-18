Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 435 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.
