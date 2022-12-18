Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 435 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% during the first quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of -85.26 and a beta of 1.10. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $159.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

