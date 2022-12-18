Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires Shares of 760 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB stock opened at $284.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.91.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

