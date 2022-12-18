American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.6% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 5.0% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $690,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $94.57 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

