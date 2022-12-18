Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,437 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

