Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 27.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $995,000. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

