Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stake Reduced by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,946 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 8,361 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $55.56 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

