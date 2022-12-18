Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys 26,588 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,588 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.