iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Decreased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363,037 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,205,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,768,000 after buying an additional 689,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after buying an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after buying an additional 159,276 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

