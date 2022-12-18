Acropolis Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

