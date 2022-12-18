Acropolis Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,245 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $13,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 278,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 425,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after buying an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,049,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $38.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.