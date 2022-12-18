Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Purchased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $28,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $175.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.77. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

