Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $417,000 in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 0.5% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,505,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,866,000 after purchasing an additional 161,170 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7,957.5% during the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 136,789 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 907,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,774,000 after purchasing an additional 105,697 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $17,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $177.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.69 and a 12-month high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $1.80. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares in the company, valued at $660,058.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,673,887.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,540 shares in the company, valued at $17,627,651.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.57, for a total transaction of $937,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,058.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,629 shares of company stock worth $10,061,823 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.33.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

