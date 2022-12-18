First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Position Cut by Sterling Manor Financial LLC

Sterling Manor Financial LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.42 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.43 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

