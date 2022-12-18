Sterling Manor Financial LLC Sells 3,295 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 387.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 187,459 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

