Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $524,000 Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the quarter. CVR Energy makes up approximately 0.6% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of CVR Energy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVI opened at $29.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $34.30. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.47.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.