Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000. Genuine Parts makes up 0.7% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 53.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

GPC opened at $176.81 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

