Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Increased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 4.6% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 10,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $161.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $161.35. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

