Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,462.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,508.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,495.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,776.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

