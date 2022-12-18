Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fiserv by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 127,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,951,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.1 %

Fiserv stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $110.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

