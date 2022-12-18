IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 801 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $316.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.06.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

