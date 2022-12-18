IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 432 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20,035.6% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 162,689 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $240.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

