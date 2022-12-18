Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 693.3% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $765,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $385.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. Analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KLA to $374.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their price target on KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

