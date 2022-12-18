Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 32,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.23.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,156,712 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

