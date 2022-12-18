Accel Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Accel Wealth Management lessened its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.2 %

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

