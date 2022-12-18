Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 30,475.0% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 817,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,439,000 after buying an additional 814,597 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.56. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.37 and a 1-year high of $96.05.

