Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Kimball International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kimball International has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The company has a market cap of $235.31 million, a P/E ratio of -58.18 and a beta of 0.92. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KBAL. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 20.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

