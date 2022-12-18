Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RQI)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

RQI stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $10.81 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

