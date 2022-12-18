Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 294.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

IWS stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

