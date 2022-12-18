Accel Wealth Management Purchases 7,370 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) by 1,519.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 180,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 132.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 720,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 410,727 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of AUPH opened at $4.61 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

