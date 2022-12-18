Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0943 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GLO opened at $5.55 on Friday. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Opportunities Fund

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 127,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22,945 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

