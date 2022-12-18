Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,204 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,973,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $110,064,000 after acquiring an additional 20,748 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Cisco Systems by 89.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 73,697 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 42,931 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

