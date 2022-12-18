Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,950,183,000 after buying an additional 324,590 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $187,095,000 after buying an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $163.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.71.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Summit Insights raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KGI Securities raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.