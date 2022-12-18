City Holding Co. Buys 68 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 161.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Price Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $471.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $623.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $469.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $454.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.