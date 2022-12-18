Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

PNW stock opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.69.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

