180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $365,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.6% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LULU shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $321.24 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $410.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.