Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,305 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,281,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,216,000 after buying an additional 992,014 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,545,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 703,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after buying an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $88.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $81.57 and a 52-week high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

