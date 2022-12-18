180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 524 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $93.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.16 and a twelve month high of $163.47. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.71.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $123.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.45.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

